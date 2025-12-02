403
Israeli Gunfire Injures Five Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces wounded five Palestinians in Gaza City, located in the northern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday in the latest violation of the ceasefire accord, according to civil defense authorities.
The Gaza Civil Defense announced in a statement that five individuals, including two women and two children, sustained injuries from Israeli gunfire unleashed from military vehicles targeting residential structures in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.
Civil defense teams, in coordination with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), evacuated dozens of civilians who had been besieged by Israeli forces since last night under the intense fire from tanks and drones, the statement added.
In recent operations, Gaza City, alongside Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern region, has emerged as the primary target of Israeli assaults within the enclave, as military units conduct daily strikes on eastern sections of these cities—territories designated as the military-controlled yellow zone.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 356 Palestinians have lost their lives and more than 900 others sustained injuries in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.
