TSA to Impose USD45 Charge for U.S. Travelers without Real ID
(MENAFN) The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will implement a $45 charge for US travelers beginning February 1 when they arrive at airport security checkpoints lacking a Real ID, passport, or additional federally sanctioned identification, according to American media reports.
A Monday report by media said that under the new rule, passengers who forget their documents can use a fee-based verification system, TSA Confirm.ID, to validate their identity for up to 10 days.
The policy deployment follows federal Real ID mandates for domestic air travel, which became enforceable in May following prolonged postponements.
"Identity verification is essential to traveler safety, because it keeps terrorists, criminals, and illegal aliens out of the skies," said Adam Stahl, deputy administrator for TSA.
He added that while most people already present compliant IDs, "we must ensure everyone who flies is who they say they are."
TSA urged travelers to upgrade to a Real ID, identified by a black or gold star on state-issued licenses, or carry an approved alternative to avoid delays or missed flights.
The agency indicated that verification protocols may differ across airports, though identity confirmation remains mandatory before accessing security screening areas.
The $45 penalty-based system represents a significant shift from previous practices where passengers without proper documentation could undergo alternative verification procedures at no cost. Aviation industry observers note this revenue-generating approach may incentivize compliance while creating an additional financial burden for unprepared travelers.
Acceptable Real ID alternatives include valid passports, military identification cards, permanent resident cards, and certain tribal identification documents. State motor vehicle departments continue processing Real ID-compliant licenses for residents seeking compliant credentials before the enforcement deadline.
