EU confirms ongoing multilevel talks on Ukraine peace process
(MENAFN) The European Commission confirmed on Monday that discussions on Ukraine’s peace process are continuing at multiple levels. EU Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho stated that over the past weekend, “several conversations took place at various levels on the topic of the peace negotiations regarding Ukraine.”
Pinho highlighted a recent call between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they discussed the next steps in ongoing peace efforts and issues directly affecting the EU. She emphasized that the talks aim to ensure that both EU and Ukrainian interests are clearly conveyed to other participants in the negotiations.
Meanwhile, talks between the US and Ukraine on Sunday in Florida focused on determining where a potential peace agreement would establish the de facto border with Russia, according to Ukrainian officials cited by a news outlet. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the session as “productive” and “successful” as negotiations continue toward a plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
