403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Calls for Black Sea De-Escalation After Attacks on Commercial Ships
(MENAFN) The United Nations called Monday for immediate de-escalation in the Black Sea following last week's assaults on commercial vessels, emphasizing protections for civilian targets under international law.
"We reiterate that attacks against civilians, civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, are prohibited under international law wherever they occur," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
The appeal follows dual explosions aboard empty oil tankers—the KAIROS and the VIRAT—which reported blasts and fires off Türkiye's coastline while navigating toward the Russian port of Novorossiysk.
Dujarric pressed for reduced tensions and reaffirmed UN backing for an "immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire" that could establish foundations for enduring peace.
Moscow formally blamed Ukraine Sunday for orchestrating the strikes against the commercial ships.
The incidents heighten concerns over maritime security in the strategically critical Black Sea corridor, where military and commercial traffic intersect amid ongoing regional hostilities.
"We reiterate that attacks against civilians, civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, are prohibited under international law wherever they occur," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
The appeal follows dual explosions aboard empty oil tankers—the KAIROS and the VIRAT—which reported blasts and fires off Türkiye's coastline while navigating toward the Russian port of Novorossiysk.
Dujarric pressed for reduced tensions and reaffirmed UN backing for an "immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire" that could establish foundations for enduring peace.
Moscow formally blamed Ukraine Sunday for orchestrating the strikes against the commercial ships.
The incidents heighten concerns over maritime security in the strategically critical Black Sea corridor, where military and commercial traffic intersect amid ongoing regional hostilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment