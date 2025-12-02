Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Calls for Black Sea De-Escalation After Attacks on Commercial Ships

UN Calls for Black Sea De-Escalation After Attacks on Commercial Ships


2025-12-02 02:14:13
(MENAFN) The United Nations called Monday for immediate de-escalation in the Black Sea following last week's assaults on commercial vessels, emphasizing protections for civilian targets under international law.

"We reiterate that attacks against civilians, civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, are prohibited under international law wherever they occur," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The appeal follows dual explosions aboard empty oil tankers—the KAIROS and the VIRAT—which reported blasts and fires off Türkiye's coastline while navigating toward the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

Dujarric pressed for reduced tensions and reaffirmed UN backing for an "immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire" that could establish foundations for enduring peace.

Moscow formally blamed Ukraine Sunday for orchestrating the strikes against the commercial ships.

The incidents heighten concerns over maritime security in the strategically critical Black Sea corridor, where military and commercial traffic intersect amid ongoing regional hostilities.

MENAFN02122025000045017169ID1110423264



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search