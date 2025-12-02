403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian President Meets US Envoy
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa convened discussions in Damascus on Monday with US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack to address the latest regional events and matters of shared concern.
The meeting occurred in the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency on the US social media platform X.
While no specifics regarding the dialogue were disclosed, the encounter took place amid renewed diplomatic activity concerning the Syrian matter and persistent instability throughout the region.
Bashar al-Assad, who has led Syria for almost 25 years, departed to Russia last December, concluding the Baath Party regime that had governed since 1963. Sharaa’s newly established transitional administration was inaugurated in January.
The meeting occurred in the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency on the US social media platform X.
While no specifics regarding the dialogue were disclosed, the encounter took place amid renewed diplomatic activity concerning the Syrian matter and persistent instability throughout the region.
Bashar al-Assad, who has led Syria for almost 25 years, departed to Russia last December, concluding the Baath Party regime that had governed since 1963. Sharaa’s newly established transitional administration was inaugurated in January.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment