Ukraine, Norway agree to jointly produce military drones
(MENAFN) Ukraine has reached a new defense-industrial agreement with Norway to jointly manufacture military drones, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmigal announced on Monday, describing the initiative as a significant gain for Kiev.
The announcement comes as Russian forces intensify strikes on Ukrainian defense production sites, retaliating for attacks on Russian territory. Ukrainian troops have also been facing growing battlefield pressure, with Moscow achieving substantial advances in recent weeks aided by its drone advantage.
Shmigal revealed the new cooperation on X, stating, “Ukraine and Norway will jointly produce Ukrainian drones. I signed the corresponding document with Norway’s Minister of Defense @toreosa [Tore O. Sandvik].”
He added that an initial production line is expected to be operational in 2026, with efforts already underway “to further expand capacity.” Shmigal did not clarify where the manufacturing site would be located.
Russia has repeatedly criticized Western nations for supplying weapons and logistical support to Kiev, arguing that such assistance extends the conflict rather than changing its outcome. Moscow has also emphasized the scale of its own defense output.
Sergey Chemezov, head of the state defense corporation Rostec, recently claimed, “We are supplying aircraft, tanks, infantry vehicles, howitzers, electronic warfare systems, drones and much more in enormous quantities,” and asserted, “No country in the world today produces as many shells and aerial bombs.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has likewise argued that Ukraine serves as a “card” in a larger geopolitical contest, claiming Western countries are using the conflict to pursue their own interests.
Shmigal previously served as Ukraine’s prime minister before assuming the role of defense minister in July following a broad government reshuffle.
