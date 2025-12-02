403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates UAE On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the advent of his country's 54th National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the UAE leadership and people further progress and development. (end)
