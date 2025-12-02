403
Trump expresses satisfaction with Syria’s new government
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said he is “very satisfied” with Syria’s new authorities, after a coalition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — an Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group — seized Damascus and removed former President Bashar Assad late last year.
In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump declared, “The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed” since the takeover.
He praised Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former HTS leader, saying he is “working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship.”
Trump also stressed that Israel should not “interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State.”
The comments came shortly after Israeli media reported that the IDF suffered casualties during a clash with militants in southern Syria, in an area Israel annexed near the occupied Golan Heights last year.
The region has also been the site of recent joint US-Syrian operations. According to CENTCOM, US forces and Syria’s Interior Ministry destroyed more than 15 Islamic State (IS) weapons and drug caches in the south over the past week.
Al-Sharaa pledged to support efforts against IS during his visit to Washington earlier this month.
Despite the transition, the new Syrian leadership has faced serious challenges curbing sectarian violence, with thousands from the Druze, Alawite, and Christian communities reportedly killed in sporadic attacks.
