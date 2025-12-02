403
Dutch Government Unveils New Military Aid Package for Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Netherlands declared on Monday a fresh €250 million (over $290 million) defense-aid package for Ukraine, funneled through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) to supply Kyiv with weapons and gear deemed urgently essential.
Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans revealed the initiative during high-level gatherings in Brussels.
Under the PURL framework, NATO supervises the acquisition of vital military equipment from the US, funded by contributions from fellow NATO members.
As stated by the Defense Ministry, the PURL system facilitates the transfer of capabilities that Ukraine "urgently needs and cannot be delivered in any other way," such as air-defense assets, missiles, F-16 ammunition, and additional systems sourced from American reserves.
Brekelmans associated the new allocation with the heightened wave of Russian assaults, remarking: "This weekend was yet another sad low point in the Russian terrorist campaign by air. Ukraine acutely needs more military support to defend itself against these airstrikes and get through the harsh winter."
He emphasized that "With this support of €250 million via PURL, the Netherlands makes a substantial contribution to this."
The minister also stressed that ongoing diplomatic initiatives spearheaded by the US to resolve the conflict must not diminish military assistance for Kyiv.
"The peace negotiations should not distract from fully and massively supporting Ukraine. It is very important to keep up the pressure on Russia," he stated.
"Both through diplomatic and economic channels, and through military supplies to Ukraine. This strengthens Ukraine's position at the negotiating table."
