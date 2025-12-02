403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron claims France is ‘turning the page’ in Africa
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron concluded a five-day tour of Mauritius, South Africa, Gabon, and Angola, reiterating his long-standing pledge that France is “turning the page” in its relations with Africa. Yet analysts argue that the realities on the ground complicate this narrative.
France’s once-dominant position in the Sahel has collapsed. Mali expelled French troops in 2022, citing Operation Barkhane’s failures and concerns over sovereignty. Burkina Faso followed in 2022 amid protests and a military junta asserting independence from French influence. Niger expelled French forces in 2023 after a coup, canceling military agreements.
Madagascar experienced political upheaval, further shaking a traditional French ally. Analysts suggest that Macron’s calls to “turn the page” carry less weight amid these shifts. Ovigwe Eguegu, a political analyst, said, “Macron’s Africa policy is reacting to geopolitical and geoeconomic shifts … not being proactive. Talking about turning the page in 2025 is nothing new.”
During his tour, Macron emphasized “reinvented partnerships” and “win-win relationships,” highlighting trade, cultural ties, and respect for international norms. In Gabon, he stood alongside Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, signaling France’s support for peaceful political transitions rather than legacy loyalties. However, analysts argue that Macron largely avoided confronting France’s losses in the Sahel, choosing safer diplomatic ground in more stable countries. François Gaulme of the French Institute of International Relations noted Macron’s inclination toward Anglophone partners like South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, which has drawn domestic criticism.
Despite setbacks, France retains influence through significant oil and gas interests, corporate networks, diplomatic clout, and Europe’s largest African diaspora. Development cooperation, climate initiatives, and rainforest protection projects remain important levers, and France still deploys several hundred troops across Africa. Yet the geopolitical environment has become more competitive. African nations increasingly diversify partnerships, engaging with China, Russia, Türkiye, India, and Gulf states, diminishing France’s centrality. Paul Melly from Chatham House observed, “African states today do not think they have to choose just one or two partners and exclude others. They want to connect widely.”
While Macron’s tour underscores France’s desire to recalibrate its African relations, analysts caution that the continent has already moved on in many areas. The question now is not whether France is ready to turn the page, but whether Africa still views it as a key partner—or merely one of many in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.
France’s once-dominant position in the Sahel has collapsed. Mali expelled French troops in 2022, citing Operation Barkhane’s failures and concerns over sovereignty. Burkina Faso followed in 2022 amid protests and a military junta asserting independence from French influence. Niger expelled French forces in 2023 after a coup, canceling military agreements.
Madagascar experienced political upheaval, further shaking a traditional French ally. Analysts suggest that Macron’s calls to “turn the page” carry less weight amid these shifts. Ovigwe Eguegu, a political analyst, said, “Macron’s Africa policy is reacting to geopolitical and geoeconomic shifts … not being proactive. Talking about turning the page in 2025 is nothing new.”
During his tour, Macron emphasized “reinvented partnerships” and “win-win relationships,” highlighting trade, cultural ties, and respect for international norms. In Gabon, he stood alongside Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, signaling France’s support for peaceful political transitions rather than legacy loyalties. However, analysts argue that Macron largely avoided confronting France’s losses in the Sahel, choosing safer diplomatic ground in more stable countries. François Gaulme of the French Institute of International Relations noted Macron’s inclination toward Anglophone partners like South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, which has drawn domestic criticism.
Despite setbacks, France retains influence through significant oil and gas interests, corporate networks, diplomatic clout, and Europe’s largest African diaspora. Development cooperation, climate initiatives, and rainforest protection projects remain important levers, and France still deploys several hundred troops across Africa. Yet the geopolitical environment has become more competitive. African nations increasingly diversify partnerships, engaging with China, Russia, Türkiye, India, and Gulf states, diminishing France’s centrality. Paul Melly from Chatham House observed, “African states today do not think they have to choose just one or two partners and exclude others. They want to connect widely.”
While Macron’s tour underscores France’s desire to recalibrate its African relations, analysts caution that the continent has already moved on in many areas. The question now is not whether France is ready to turn the page, but whether Africa still views it as a key partner—or merely one of many in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment