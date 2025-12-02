403
China’s Shenzhou-20 to return uncrewed after suspected debris strike
(MENAFN) China announced on Monday that its Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, currently docked at the Tiangong space station, will return to Earth uncrewed due to a suspected space debris impact.
Ji Qiming, a spokesperson for China’s crewed space program, confirmed the decision following damage to Shenzhou-20’s viewport, which forced the three astronauts initially scheduled to return aboard the capsule to instead come back on Shenzhou-21 on November 14.
The incident prompted China to activate an emergency backup launch system for the first time, sending the uncrewed Shenzhou-22 spacecraft to dock with the station on November 25. The Shenzhou-20 return capsule, which carried the previous crew, had been struck by suspected orbital debris, delaying its scheduled descent.
Officials noted that the debris impact meant the capsule “does not meet the requirements for the astronauts’ safe return,” requiring the crew to remain in orbit longer. Prior to the planned November 5 return, the astronauts had observed a triangular, paint-like anomaly at the edge of the viewport, later identified as “penetrating cracks.”
