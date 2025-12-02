403
U.S., Germany Hold Talks on Diplomatic Efforts to End Ukraine War
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions Monday with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul focusing on diplomatic initiatives to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to a close, the State Department confirmed.
In a statement released by deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott, Rubio "reaffirmed the United States' goals are to end the conflict as soon as possible and achieve a lasting peace."
The conversation highlights ongoing strategic alignment between Washington and Berlin as both nations work to bolster Ukraine while pursuing pathways toward ending hostilities that have destabilized European security for over two years and captured global focus.
The State Department did not disclose additional information regarding concrete proposals or upcoming diplomatic measures.
