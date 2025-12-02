Maruti E-Vitara Electric SUV: 500 Km Range Confirmed - Full Features List Inside

A major shift is about to happen in the Indian electric vehicle sector. Maruti Suzuki is officially launching its first all-electric SUV, the e-Vitara, today. The features of this car have already been revealed through models sent to some countries. Production has started at the Gujarat plant, and the vehicle will be sold through Nexa showrooms.

The e-Vitara's biggest strength is its range. It will be available with two LFP battery options from BYD: a basic 48.8 kWh battery and a larger 61.1 kWh battery. The company claims the larger battery can provide a range of over 500 kilometers on a single charge. Furthermore, it can be fast-charged from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes.

Features

In terms of features, the e-Vitara has all the highlights of today's new-generation cars. A 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto connectivity, a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10-way power-adjustable seat provide user convenience. Seven airbags, Level-2 ADAS, and a 360° camera add high-level safety and technological convenience.

Maruti has made no compromises on safety features. It includes an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), 6 airbags, and even a separate driver's knee airbag. The ADAS suite strengthens driver safety with features like Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Auto Braking, and High Beam Assist.

There is high anticipation regarding the price. Automotive industry sources indicate that the starting ex-showroom price of the e-Vitara will exceed ₹17 lakh. Considering its features and range, it can be seen as a premium EV.

The competition will also be fierce. Models like the Tata Curve EV, Harrier EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra XUV.e9, BE.06, and MG ZS EV are already being watched in this EV market. However, Maruti's brand trust and service network will be a major strength for the e-Vitara.