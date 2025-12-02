403
US, Syria demolishes weapons caches of ISIS
(MENAFN) US military personnel, in coordination with Syria’s Interior Ministry, successfully destroyed over 15 ISIS weapons storage sites in southern Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday. The operation took place over four days, from November 24 to 27, in the Rif Damashq province.
According to CENTCOM, the joint mission employed multiple airstrikes and ground detonations to locate and eliminate ISIS stockpiles. The teams destroyed more than 130 mortars and rockets, along with assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials used for improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Illicit drugs were also discovered and destroyed during the operation.
CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper emphasized that the mission helps “ensure gains made against ISIS are lasting and the group is not able to regenerate or export terrorist attacks to the US homeland and around the world.” He added that US forces will remain vigilant and continue to aggressively pursue ISIS remnants in Syria.
