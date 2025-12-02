Qatar-UK Festival 2025 Launches Today With Strong Focus On Creative Industries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar-UK Festival 2025 opens today, celebrating ten years of Qatar-UK cultural partnership with a strong focus on creative industries. The Festival stands as an ongoing legacy of the Qatar-UK 2013 Year of Culture, continuing a decade-long journey of artistic exchange, policy dialogue and collaboration.

Hosted by the British Council in partnership with Qatar Museums, the British Embassy Doha, and the UK Department for Business & Trade and supported by the GREAT campaign, the 10th edition of the festival runs until December 12.

With creative industries taking centre stage in this year's programme, the scheduled activities reaffirm the Qatar-UK Festival's role as a dynamic platform for creativity, innovation, and partnership, said organisers yesterday.



Reinforcing the commitment to collaboration in the creative industries and cultural exchange, the festival will also see the signing of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Department for Business and Trade, the British Council, and Qatar Museums under the patronage of H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

British Ambassador to Qatar H E Neerav Patel addressing a press conference described the event as“a landmark festival, and a real highlight of the annual calendar,” emphasising its significance in marking a decade of cultural partnership.

Ambassador Patel said that the festival highlights strong people-to-people ties, with a UK delegation coming to strengthen connections and share expertise.

He added that it also reflects deepening government-to-government cooperation, where culture and the creative industries play a central role in the strategic dialogue between Qatar and the UK.

Around 26 UK delegates from entertainment, design, fashion, education and esports, including the Royal College of Art, University of the Arts London, the Design Council, Craft Council, and the British Esports Federation will be visiting Doha during the festival to exchange expertise.

Ambassador Patel also underlined the growing importance of creative industries within the bilateral relationship, highlighting that the sector now forms“25% of the UK economy” and is a key pillar of UK's industrial strategy.“This is growing at an incredible rate and we very much want to continue growing it in partnership with Qatar,” he said.

Director of the National Museum of Qatar Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Thani highlighted the festival's role in strengthening cultural exchange.“This celebration has become an important pillar of the cultural relationship between Qatar and the United Kingdom,” he said.

“The fact that we are gathered here, more than 10 years later, with expanding ambitions and a shared vision for the future speaks to the strength and continuity that defines our cultural relationship.” He also noted that this year's festival holds special meaning as it aligns with Qatar Museums' 20th anniversary, reflecting“two decades of investment in culture, creativity, and innovation.”

Country Director of the British Council Qatar Dr. Waseem Kotoub emphasised the festival's legacy of consistency.“We kept a promise since Qatar-UK 2013, delivering ten substantial festivals shaped each year around Qatar's priorities,” he said. He added that Creative Industries was chosen as this year's theme due to its critical importance to both Qatar's cultural ecosystem and the UK's economic strategy. Qatar-UK Festival 2025 programme features the Creative Industries Forum, taking place on December 10 at the National Museum of Qatar, will bring together policymakers, cultural leaders, designers, and innovators to explore joint opportunities in fashion, media, film, gaming, cultural infrastructure, and creative hubs.

A fashion showcase at the Museum of Islamic Art will highlight themes of sustainability, heritage, and sport while shining a spotlight on emerging Qatari talent. The festival will also celebrate innovation and youth engagement through a competition.

