Saudi Arabia to hold first international nonprofit forum next week
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia is set to host its inaugural international nonprofit forum next week, aiming to enhance the sector’s contribution to sustainable development and broaden its social and economic influence.
The BEYOND PROFIT International Non-Profit Forum will be held from December 3–5 in Riyadh and will serve as a global platform for senior leaders, policymakers, experts, and social-impact innovators to discuss the future of the nonprofit sector, according to reports.
Over 80 speakers from various fields will take part in the forum, which will feature an extensive series of panel discussions addressing key challenges and opportunities for nonprofits. Sessions include “Building Trust Through Compliance and Transparency,” “Give It Away, the Right Way,” and “Purpose in the Age of AI,” exploring themes of innovation, accountability, and mission-driven impact.
Other discussions will examine links between social initiatives and economic growth, new philanthropic collaboration models, and the evolving role of aid, technology, and development beyond 2030. Specialized workshops will also be offered to participants.
The forum is organized around four central themes essential for a sustainable nonprofit sector: governance and community-driven innovation; workforce resilience and leadership development; resource mobilization and adoption of technologies like AI; and strengthening collaboration between government and nonprofit organizations to achieve long-term sustainability.
