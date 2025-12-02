403
Netherlands pledges additional military aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Netherlands announced a fresh military assistance package worth €250 million — just over $290 million — aimed at rapidly supplying Ukraine with weapons and equipment identified as urgent priorities. Officials said the support will be funneled through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a mechanism designed to speed up the delivery of essential capabilities.
Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans revealed the new commitment during meetings in Brussels. According to general statements, PURL allows NATO allies to jointly procure key US-sourced defense items for Ukraine, ensuring access to systems that Kyiv “urgently needs and cannot be delivered in any other way,” including air defense assets, missiles, F-16 ammunition, and other equipment taken from American reserves.
Brekelmans connected the decision to a recent surge in Russian strikes, remarking: "This weekend was yet another sad low point in the Russian terrorist campaign by air. Ukraine acutely needs more military support to defend itself against these airstrikes and get through the harsh winter." He added that "With this support of €250 million via PURL, the Netherlands makes a substantial contribution to this."
The minister emphasized that ongoing diplomatic efforts spearheaded by the US must not reduce the urgency of sustaining Ukraine’s military resilience. "The peace negotiations should not distract from fully and massively supporting Ukraine. It is very important to keep up the pressure on Russia," he said, stressing that diplomatic, economic, and military measures all reinforce Kyiv’s leverage in talks. "This strengthens Ukraine's position at the negotiating table."
Brekelmans concluded that the package demonstrates The Hague’s long-term commitment and urged other European partners to maintain strong support as well. "It's about the safety of all of us," he stressed.
