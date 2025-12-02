Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey’s benchmark stock opens slightly down on Monday

2025-12-02 12:32:06
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark BIST 100 index opened Monday at 10,898.10 points, showing a marginal decline of 0.01% (0.59 points) at the start of the trading week.

On Friday, the index had fallen 0.43%, closing at 10,898.70 points, with a daily trading volume of 108 billion liras ($2.55 billion).

As of 09:50 a.m. local time (06:50 GMT) Monday, exchange rates were 42.5230 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 49.3330 to the euro, and 56.2255 to the British pound. Gold was priced at $4,239.60 per ounce, while Brent crude oil traded at $63.40 per barrel.

