Kuwaithyderabad Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat

An IndiGo flight carrying 228 passengers on the Kuwait–Hyderabad route made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat was received, news agency ANI reported. Authorities have initiated security checks, and further details are awaited.

According to News18, authorities classified the threat as credible after Hyderabad airport received a detailed warning email claiming that a bomb had been planted on board. Following the alert, the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai, where it was moved to an isolation bay for thorough checks.

All precautionary protocols were activated, with security personnel and emergency teams positioned on standby as officials closely monitored the situation.

According to available information, the IndiGo aircraft, scheduled to land at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, at around 8.10 am, was instructed to alter its course mid-air as a precautionary measure. The flight landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, at 7:45 am.

More details are awaited on the Kuwait-Hyderabad flight that landed in Mumbai after a human bomb scare.

Bomb scare at Thane school triggers panic, turns out to be hoax

A private school in the Mira Road area of Thane district received a bomb blast threat on Monday morning, prompting the police to launch a search for any suspicious object, which turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The school's office received an email at around 6.30 am stating that the school would be blown up by a bomb planted on its premises.

School authorities alerted the local police, who rushed to the spot, a Kashimira police station official said.

He said a thorough search by the bomb detection and disposal squad revealed it was a hoax threat.

Police personnel were deployed on the premises, and school sessions were allowed to continue.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.)