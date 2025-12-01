Qatar Places Top Priority On Upholding Rule Of Law And Strengthening National Legislation - Minister Of Justice

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, affirmed that the State of Qatar places great importance on upholding the rule of law and consolidating national legislation. He highlighted that legal and legislative development has directly contributed to strengthening national security and stability in the country.

Speaking during his visit to Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defense Studies, HE Al Mohannadi noted that Qatar's legislative journey began with the publication of the first issue of the Official Gazette under Law No. (1) of 1961. This process continued with the issuance of the amended Provisional Basic Law on April 19, 1972, which organized the structures and institutions of the modern state, including the Shura Council, and culminated with the ratification of the Constitution in 2004, a step that exemplified Qatar's leadership in establishing constitutional and legislative institutions.

He pointed out that a series of laws, decrees, and decisions have strengthened judicial independence, ensured the separation of powers, and delivered effective justice, making Qatar a model of security and stability in the region.

HE Al Mohannadi also highlighted key legislations and legal frameworks that marked significant milestones in Qatar's legislative development, emphasizing the challenges posed by technological advancements and their legal implications, as well as the state's efforts to keep pace with these developments.

At the conclusion of the visit, a discussion was held between the Minister and participants of the National Defense course organized by the Academy for senior officials from various ministries, institutions, and security agencies in the country. (QNA)

