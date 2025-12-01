Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Appointment Of Managing Director And Chief Executive Officer

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) announced that Mr. Greg Field will be appointed to the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, commencing no later than 1 May 2026.

Mr. Field's appointment follows a comprehensive search undertaken as part of the leadership transition plan. In selecting a candidate, the Board's key focus was identifying a leader with strong execution capability, a proven track record in delivering capital projects, and deep familiarity with the jurisdictions in which Deep Yellow operates.

A qualified mining engineer, Mr. Field was previously Managing Director - Project Development at Rio Tinto. Over a 29-year career in the resources sector, Mr. Field has gained extensive experience across operations and project studies, and significantly, he has extensive experience of both brownfield and greenfield capital project execution.

During his tenure at Rio Tinto, Mr. Field delivered multiple major studies and projects across a range of commodities, including Diamonds, Copper, Aluminium and Lithium. His execution capability spans large-scale developments such as the US$7 billion Oyu Tolgoi underground project, as well as smaller technically complex processing facilities including the US$400 million Rincon DLE plant in Argentina and the US$1.3 billion AP60 Aluminium smelter in Quebec.

Mr. Field began his career in South Africa and is familiar with Namibia, which is a key operating region for Deep Yellow. He has lived and worked in Western Australia, including in remote operations during his tenure with Argyle Diamonds and his global career experience spans South Africa, Australia, Mongolia, the United States, Canada and Argentina.

Mr. Field said he is honoured to join Deep Yellow at such a pivotal time for the Company and the broader uranium sector.

"I believe uranium has a key role to play in the global transition to clean energy, and Deep Yellow is uniquely positioned to contribute to that shift. I have been impressed by the depth of experience within the Deep Yellow team and the progress achieved on the Tumas Project. I am fully aligned with the Company's strategy, and with two execution ready projects in Tumas and Mulga Rock, the Company is well-positioned to capture the upside potential of the market and deliver long-term value to shareholders. I look forward to working with the Board and management team, with an immediate focus on progressing work on the Tumas Project."

Executive Chair Mr. Chris Salisbury said "The Board is delighted to have attracted Greg to join Deep Yellow at the perfect time to own the near-term Tumas FID decision and then follow through with execution of this derisked growth project. Greg brings considerable execution skills and extensive experience in delivering multiple large-scale resource projects which will further complement the existing expertise in the broader Deep Yellow team. The Company's strategy remains unchanged, and we will continue the orderly derisking of the Tumas Project whilst also watching the uranium market develop the conditions necessary to support greenfield development."





Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL ) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF ) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, leading uranium company producing 10+ Mlb pa. The Company's portfolio consists of two advanced projects in Tier-1 uranium mining jurisdictions - flagship Tumas in Namibia and Mulga Rock, Western Australia.

Deep Yellow's future growth is underpinned by its highly prospective exploration portfolio - Alligator River, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy. Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long-term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets. Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.

