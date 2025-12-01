MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) OCALA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Grab your leather jackets and poodle skirts! On Saturday, December 6, the Mary Sue Rich Community Center in Ocala will be transformed into a 1950s-style dance hall and casino for the“Happy Days Sock Hop,” a high-energy holiday fundraiser for Stirrups 'n Strides Therapeutic Riding Center, Casino Party Planners Florida announced today.



Image caption: Stirrups 'n Strides Hosts '1950's Happy Days Sock Hop' Casino Fundraiser in Ocala with Support from Casino Party Planners Florida.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a night of retro fun featuring live 50s music, dancing, a delicious buffet dinner, a silent auction, and full-scale casino gaming courtesy of Casino Party Planners Florida. With blackjack, double roulette, and over 45 Vegas-style gaming positions, the evening promises a nostalgic blast from the past, all to support the center's equine therapy programs for children, adults, and veterans.

Now in its second year as a casino night, the event blends entertainment with purpose, raising funds to support riders with autism, cerebral palsy, PTSD, and more. Stirrups 'n Strides, based in Citra, Florida, is a PATH International Premier Accredited Center, offering horseback riding, carriage driving, and equine-assisted therapy to individuals of all abilities.

Casino Party Planners Florida has outfitted the event with professional dealers, raffle tickets, and authentic casino tables, all delivered with signature flair and a smile.

“We're honored to be part of this incredible fundraiser,” said Michelle Stanger, General Manager of Casino Party Planners Florida.“It's a perfect mix of fun and heart, and it makes a real difference.”

About Stirrups 'n Strides

Stirrups 'n Strides Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. is a nonprofit that offers equine-assisted therapy to children, adults, and veterans with physical, mental, and emotional challenges. Their mission is to empower individuals through the healing power of horses. Learn more at .

About Casino Party Planners Florida

Casino Party Planners Florida delivers immersive casino experiences for fundraisers, private parties, and corporate events across the state. With professional dealers, authentic tables, and turnkey service, CPP transforms any venue into an unforgettable casino night. Learn more at .

EVENT DETAILS:

Name: 1950s Happy Days Sock Hop Fundraiser

Date & Time: Saturday, December 6, 2025 | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Mary Sue Rich Community Center, 1824 NW 21st Ave, Ocala, FL 34475

Tickets & Info: Call Betty Gray at 352-427-3569 or Brandi Lashinski at 352-286-2519

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle Stanger

Casino Party Planners Florida

...

352-598-3641

News Source: Casino Party Planners