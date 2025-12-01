Globaltech Corp. (GLTK): Merging Telecom Infrastructure With Blockchain Innovation To Power Emerging Digital Economies



WorldCall's fiber rollout ties into a broader tech transformation, with GLTK's capital helping finance the network buildout that will serve as the foundation for future services such as AI, big data, and cloud

Strategic partnership with World Mobile Chain positions GLTK to deploy enterprise-grade DePIN infrastructure across its telco asset base WMTx digital asset treasury initiative represents a novel approach to funding digital transformation while maintaining operational liquidity

The Infrastructure Gap in Emerging Digital Economies

Across South Asia, connectivity remains fragmented. While mobile penetration has surged, fixed broadband adoption lags, leaving millions without access to the high-speed infrastructure necessary for modern enterprise operations, e-commerce, and digital financial services. Yet this gap represents opportunity: companies that can combine traditional telecom infrastructure with emerging technologies stand to capture exponential value as digital adoption accelerates.

GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) is positioning itself as one such operator. Through its majority ownership of WorldCall Telecom and its recent partnership with World Mobile Chain, the U.S.-based holding company is executing a dual-vertical strategy: modernizing physical telecom assets while simultaneously...

