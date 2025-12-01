Own Goal Shock: Palestine Beat Qatar In Stoppage-Time

MENAFN - Gulf Times) It was heartbreak for the home fans as Palestine Monday picked up three points when an own goal by defender Sultan al-Brake in injury time saw hosts Qatar go down 1-0 at Al Bayt Stadium.

With both teams struggling to find the goal in regulation time, the thousands of Al Annabi fans were left dejected when al-Brake deflected a loopy cross from outside the box into his own net just seconds before the final whistle.

Palestine coach Ehab Abu Jazar danced in absolute joy when the goal crashed into the net.

“I thank Allah. It is a historic day. It is a great day. I say congratulations to all the players and to our fans,” Abu Jazar said Monday.“We snatched a precious victory against a strong Qatari national team who are the Asian champions. We dedicate the victory to our people, the martyrs, the wounded and the prisoners back home,” he added.

Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui Monday was a frustrated man after the match.

“We are sad. I am very unhappy (that) we lost in the last session. I am not happy with our performance. We can do better. They (Palestine) put more effort, more passion and in the end they won. Football is like this. They got some chances and they won in the last session,” Lopetegui said in an interview with official broadcaster Al Kass Sports Channel after the match.“We want to forward (in the tournament). We have to believe. We have to improve, for sure. We had a lot of problems going into the match. We have a lot of injuries. But then we have to handle all this, we have to manage. We can do better,” the Spaniard added.

From the moment the whistle echoed through the vast expanse of Al Bayt Stadium, the narrative was written by the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions. Qatar wasted no time in asserting their authority, seizing control of the pitch and forcing Palestine into a desperate defensive shell.

The opening exchanges felt like a relentless wave of maroon shirts crashing against a white wall. Qatar's Ahmed Fathy and Mohamed Manai were the first to test the waters, launching early strikes intended to break the deadlock. However, they found an immovable object in Rami Hamada. The Palestinian custodian was alert from the start, denying the Asian champions an early celebration.

Lopetegui was compelled to swap experienced Assim Madibo for Issa Laye early on, but the change did little to halt Qatar's momentum. They controlled proceedings, with Lucas Mendes coming closest to breaking the deadlock, only to be denied by Hamada.

The pressure mounted in the second half as substitute Edmilson Junior set up Al Brake, who fired wide, before Akram Afif saw a penalty shout rejected.

Goalkeeper Hamada was called into action again to tip a stinging Mohammed Muntari shot over the bar, while Palestine's Ahmad Alqaq wasted a clear chance by firing high. However, there was a cruel twist in the tale.

Deep into stoppage time, Palestine claimed the win against the run of play when Al Brake tragically deflected an Alqaq cross into his own goal.

Palestine will next play Tunisia while Qatar will take on Syria, with both matches to be played on Thursday.

Sultan Al Brake own goal Al Bayt Stadium