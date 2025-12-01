Pete Hegseth Pushes The Ball In Admiral Frank Bradley's Court Says Stands By 'Combat Decisions He Has Made'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that he stands by Admiral Frank Bradley and 'the combat decisions he has made' on September 2.

Hegseth said in an X post, "Let's make one thing crystal clear: Admiral Mitch Bradley is an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support. I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made - on the September 2 mission and all others since."

"America is fortunate to have such men protecting us. When this @DeptofWar says we have the back of our warriors - we mean it," he added.

This comes after Donald Trump said that he would not have ordered the second strike on a vessel from Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal drugs in September and claimed Hegseth had denied giving this order.

However, the White House said on Monday that it was indeed Hegseth who had ordered Bradley to conduct said strikes.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, "Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated," as per Reuters.

Leavitt also said the strikes were conducted to protect US interests, had taken place in international waters, and were in 'self defense' and in accordance with the laws of armed conflict.

"This administration has designated these narco terrorists as foreign terrorist organizations," Leavitt said.

The Washington Post had earlier reported that the second strike was ordered to take out two individuals who had survived the first strike in order to comply with Hegseth's order that everyone on the boat had to be killed.

Hegseth had then lashed out at the claim, saying in an X post,“As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland.”

What critics are saying

Critics on both sides of the fence have been questioning the legality of said strikes, with lawmakers from both the Democratic and the Republican parties pledging to look into the same via congressional reviews.

US lawmakers have been saying that attacking survivors of a missile strike once again does pose some serious legal concerns.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va said,“This rises to the level of a war crime if it's true,” as per a report by the Associated Press.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, speaking on the second strike on people who were no longer able to defend themselves, said that the Congress did not have information about this happening, He also clarified that investigations into the same have been opened by leaders of the Armed Services Committee in both the US Senate and the House of Representatives.

“Obviously, if that occurred, that would be very serious and I agree that that would be an illegal act,” Turner said, as per AP.