Momcozy Launches Wellness Series With W1: The First Warm-Massage Breast Pump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pre-orders start December 15. Rhythmic massage, wraparound warmth, and Milk Boost mode in one wearable device.

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a leading global brand in maternity and baby care, today announced the launch of its all-new Wellness breast pump series and its debut model, the Momcozy Wellness 1 (W1). W1 is the industry-first warm-massage wearable breast pump1, featuring expert-inspired breast massage, enveloping warmth, and a Milk Boost mode. It delivers a comfortable and confidence-boosting breastfeeding experience. Pre-orders open December 15 at Momcozy.

Momcozy designed the Wellness Series around a simple belief: a mother's wellness is inseparable from her breastfeeding experience. True breastfeeding success goes beyond milk output and includes supporting recovery, easing stress, and helping moms feel emotionally and physically grounded postpartum.

“Our goal isn't just better milk flow,” said the Product Lead of Momcozy Breast Pumps.“With the Wellness Series, innovative technology becomes a form of active care, helping moms feel well in body, mind, and confidence throughout their breastfeeding journey.”

Momcozy Wellness 1 (W1), the first product in the series, integrates expert-recommended warm compress and breast massage into the daily pumping routine. It helps moms relax, awaken their body's natural rhythm, and build comfort, confidence and healthy milk production.

Key Features of W1



Rhythmic Breast Massage: Five vibration units around the areola simulate expert techniques, creating gentle circular and oscillating motions to promote circulation, encourage let-down, and relieve breast discomfort.

Enveloping Warm Compress: A petal-shaped warming zone wraps the breast, delivering wide, soothing warmth that helps the breast relax and respond naturally. With its fast warm-up, W1 provides comforting warmth the moment moms put it on, especially useful in winter or cold conditions.

Exclusive Warm-Massage Sync Technology: Gentle vibrations and warmth work together in sync with the pumping rhythm. Light vibrations activate during suction and pause during relaxation, offering soothing stimulation without disrupting natural milk flow. Internal trials found earlier let-down and greater overall comfort.

Expert-Inspired Milk Boost Mode: W1 offers four pumping modes, including a preset Milk Boost session derived from the widely loved Milk Boost Rhythm on the Momcozy M9. Moms can activate it with one tap to maximize milk output without complex adjustments. Long Battery Life: Up to 10 pumping sessions per charge, or up to 6 sessions with warmth and massage enable







Momcozy Wellness 1 features the brand's signature Transparent Top Design with a drop-shaped curve and DoubleFitTM soft-silicone flange for comfort and easy wear.

Availability and Pre-Order

Pre-orders for the Momcozy Wellness 1 (W1) open on December 15, 2025, at. Sign up for early access and exclusive early-bird offers, or join the Momcozy Facebook Group for updates and community tips.

###

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global mother and baby brand, serving over 4.5 million mothers in more than 60 countries and regions. Since 2018, we've evolved to meet the unique needs of moms and their families, offering a range of products from pregnancy through early motherhood, including wearable breast pumps, feeding gear, nursing bras, baby carriers, and more. As the "Cozy Reformer", we always put moms first, delivering innovative solutions, comfort, and support to bring joy and ease to their journeys. Visit to learn more.

[1] Based on current market research, as of Dec 1 2025.

CONTACT: Anna Xu...