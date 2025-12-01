VOYMEKA Wins Gold At Prestigious 2025 International Warsaw Invention Show

MENAFN - GetNews)VOYMEKA, a premium oral beauty brand from the United States, was awarded the Gold Medal at the 2025 International Warsaw Invention Show (IWIS) for its groundbreaking flagship product, the Refreshing Bio-Revitalizing Capsule. This accolade not only authoritatively certifies the product's disruptive innovation but also solidifies VOYMEKA's leading position in the global anti-aging landscape.







Authoritative Judging Sets the Global Benchmark for Innovation

The IWIS, co-organized by the Polish Invention Association and the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA) with strong support from governmental bodies like the Polish Ministry of Education and Science, has become one of Europe's most influential innovation events after nearly two decades of development. It serves as a key hub for global research and business exchange and a recognized benchmark for innovation capabilities.

The jury, comprising senior experts from academia, industry, and patent institutions, evaluated entries against stringent criteria including innovation, technological maturity, market potential, and social value. VOYMEKA's gold medal achievement under this rigorous review underscores that its technology possesses not only a solid scientific foundation but also the significant potential to reshape the industry.







Redefining Cellular-Level Anti-Aging with Technological Breakthroughs

The award-winning Refreshing Bio-Revitalizing Capsule represents a paradigm shift in oral anti-aging, moving from mere "ingredient supplementation" to "systemic cellular regulation." Developed based on research from VOYMEKA's joint laboratory with the Leonard Davis School of Gerontology at the University of Southern California, the capsule incorporates the brand's proprietary Cellular Kinetic Remodeling System.

The core technological breakthrough lies in its unique dual-core approach that systematically integrates two key anti-aging pathways: the circadian rhythm signaling pathway and SIRT longevity protein activation. Utilizing an exclusive Dual-Chamber Delivery Technology and OilFortress oil-film core protection, the capsule ensures timed release: the outer chamber's compounds help regulate the cellular biological clock at night, creating an optimal repair window, while the inner chamber's active components work during the day to activate SIRT proteins, promoting deep repair of DNA, telomeres, and mitochondria.

While many oral products remain in an era of simple ingredient combination, VOYMEKA, through its profound understanding and precise intervention in intrinsic cellular renewal mechanisms, is advancing anti-aging into what can be termed a "4.0 Cellular Energy Era," setting a new benchmark for the global industry.







Award-Winning Recognition and Future Outlook

At the exhibition, the product's unique dual-core mechanism and scientific "prime-then-repair" philosophy attracted significant interest from professional attendees, who recognized its potential to inspire new directions in the industry.

A representative from VOYMEKA's R&D team stated, "Winning the IWIS Gold Medal is the highest tribute to our team's over-three-decade commitment to the brand philosophy of 'Science, Root Causes, and Luxe Research.' It is the greatest affirmation of our dedication to scientific verification and technological innovation. VOYMEKA will continue to explore cellular-level anti-aging and collaborate with global top research institutions to bring consumers more high-quality, scientifically validated products."

This gold medal in Warsaw marks another significant international accolade for VOYMEKA in 2025, following previous honors like the American Ingredient Award and a shortlist spot for the in-cosmetics Global Innovation Award. It confirms the brand's scientific strength and competitiveness on the world stage. Building on this achievement, VOYMEKA will strengthen its global market presence, allowing more consumers to benefit from its science-driven anti-aging solutions.





