Majid Pahlevani, CTO Of Sparq Systems Inc., Named An IEEE Fellow

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Sparq Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) (FSE: M26) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that its Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Majid Pahlevani, has been named as an IEEE Fellow, a prestigious honour awarded to select members of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers ("") who have made significant contributions to the advancement of technology and engineering. Each year, this honour is limited to no more than 0.1% of the total IEEE voting membership, which comprises nearly half a million members. Dr. Pahlevani received this honour for the development of digital control techniques in high-frequency power conversion.

Dr. Praveen Jain, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "On behalf of the Company, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to Dr. Pahlevani on receiving this prestigious honour. It is a testament to our entire engineering team which is relentlessly delivering unique and innovative solutions to the solar market."

"I am deeply grateful to the Company for providing me with the opportunity to lead and contribute to innovative, timely solutions for the marketplace, which has been instrumental in earning this prestigious Fellowship," added Dr. Pahlevani.

The Company further announces that it has granted Dr. Pahlevani an aggregate of $10,000 of deferred share units (" DSUs ") under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each vested DSU entitles the holder thereof to receive upon settlement a cash payment equal to the market value of one common share in the capital of the Company, or, at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company, one common share in the capital of the Company or any combination thereof. The DSUs vest one year from the date of grant in accordance with the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT SPARQ

Sparq designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. Sparq has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings. Sparq's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Sparq Systems Inc.

Dr. Praveen Jain

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Tel: 343.477.1158

