SATO Technologies Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Results And Provides Strategic Update
|
|
| Three months ended
September 30,
|
|
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|$
|
|
|$
|
|
|$
|
|
|$
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|(284,424
|)
|
|(1,717,056
|)
|
|(1,936,320
|)
|
|1,269,387
|
|Add (deduct)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Finance expense
|
|163,286
|
|
|247,097
|
|
|557,790
|
|
|787,902
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Depreciation
|
|545,316
|
|
|749,323
|
|
|1,635,028
|
|
|2,201,568
|
|EBITDA
|
|424,178
|
|
|(720,636
|)
|
|256,498
|
|
|4,258,857
|
|Share based compensation
|
|32,763
|
|
|48,417
|
|
|232,914
|
|
|156,250
|
|Loss (gain) on use of digital assets
|
|(185,979
|)
|
|111,284
|
|
|(532,260
|)
|
|(231,635
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
|62,543
|
|
|304,489
|
|
|431,852
|
|
|72,650
|
|Unrealized gain on revaluation of digital assets
|
|-
|
|
|(97,282
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(1,194,769
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|333,505
|
|
|(353,728
|)
|
|389,004
|
|
|3,061,353
|
|
|
| Three months ended
September 30,
|
|
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|$
|
|
|$
|
|
|$
|
|
|$
|
|Gross Profit
|
|381,566
|
|
|(544,387
|)
|
|569,584
|
|
|3,082,973
|
|Add (deduct)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other revenue
|
|(5,280
|)
|
|(5,280
|)
|
|(15,840
|)
|
|(38,331
|)
|Depreciation
|
|545,316
|
|
|749,323
|
|
|1,635,028
|
|
|2,201,568
|
|Compute Power Profit
|
|921,602
|
|
|199,656
|
|
|2,188,772
|
|
|5,246,210
|
Digital Assets (including restricted digital assets) is a supplementary financial measure, which represents the total value of digital assets held by the Company, including those subject to contractual or regulatory restrictions. It comprises unrestricted digital assets available for operational use and restricted digital assets that are reserved for specific obligations or held under lock-up arrangements.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or contain forward-looking information, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of SATO and its projects, business strategy, corporate plans, objectives and goals, as well as the market conditions applicable to SATO. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, among others: expectations regarding the market for AI services and the Company's ability to penetrate that market; expectations regarding available financing and preliminary expressions of interest; liquidity measures and their expected impact; evaluation of strategic alternatives; the Company's multi-phase AI transition plan, including GPU deployment and development of AI Factory 1; the DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) strategy; anticipated operational efficiency initiatives; and expectations for future revenue models, including contracted, recurring AI revenue; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the Company's business and the industry and markets in which it operates, as of the date of this news release, including the availability of financing on acceptable terms and within expected timelines; growth in market demand for AI compute services; successful completion of engineering and infrastructure upgrades; stability in Bitcoin prices and network difficulty; a stable regulatory environment for cryptocurrency and AI operations; timely procurement of GPUs and related hardware; and achievement of targeted cost optimization measures. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SATO to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, financing may not materialize or may occur on unfavorable terms; slower-than-expected AI market adoption or increased competition; supply chain constraints or cost inflation for GPUs and cooling systems; Bitcoin price volatility and network difficulty impacting liquidity; regulatory changes affecting cryptocurrency mining or AI compute operations; operational disruptions such as power, internet, or cybersecurity incidents; and execution risks in transitioning from mining to AI infrastructure, and other factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form (the "AIF"). Although SATO has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein and in the AIF are made as of the date of the respective document in which they are contained and, other than as required by law, SATO disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
1 Compute Power Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure.
2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure.
3 This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on each supplementary financial measure
4 There can be no assurance that any preliminary, non-binding expressions of interest for debt or equity financing will result in definitive agreements or be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all.
