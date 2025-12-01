One Flag, One Constitution, One Leader After Art 370: LG Sinha

The Sardar@150 Unity March was organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel,



Says Patel's Full Role Could Have Altered J&K History 'Stone Pelting, Pakistan Driven Strikes Over in J&K'

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday joined the Sardar@150 Unity March in Vadodara, Gujarat, where he said that the abrogation of Article 370 has woven the entire country into a single thread of unity and realised the resolution of one flag, one constitution and one leader in one nation.

The national padyatra, which began at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's family home in Karamsad, will cover nearly 190 km in 11 days and will conclude at the Statue of Unity on December 6.

Addressing the event on the theme“Kashmir, Hyderabad and Sardar,” the Lieutenant Governor said Sardar Patel would have ensured complete and irreversible integration of Jammu and Kashmir if he had handled its affairs in 1947.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the history of Jammu and Kashmir would have been different if Sardar Patel had been given full responsibility for its integration at the time of Independence. Despite not directly handling Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said Patel ensured that the region remained an integral part of India. From the very beginning, Patel had maintained that not even an inch of Jammu and Kashmir would be given to Pakistan.

The Lieutenant Governor said Patel had opposed the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's policy towards Jammu and Kashmir and was against taking the issue to the United Nations. He noted that in one of his public rallies, Sardar Patel had clearly spoken about complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir and that his decisive action would have altered the course of history.

Sinha said Sardar Patel's vision of unity and his ideals of equality and social justice continue to shape the country's growth. Describing Patel as the architect of modern India, he said Patel symbolises self confidence, self respect and bravery. He added that Patel's values of integrity, decisiveness and selfless service continue to inspire the nation to build a strong and self-reliant India.

The Lieutenant Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling the dreams and vision of Sardar Patel. He said that with the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister has united the entire country in one thread and realised the idea of one flag, one constitution and one leader in one country.

Siinha said that the period of stone pelting, Pakistan sponsored strikes and unchecked terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has come to an end, asserting that any fresh attempt to disturb peace will be crushed with full force.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir has seen major development in recent years along with clear improvements in the security situation.“Today, no stone pelting takes place in J and K. No strike is called at the behest of Pakistan. Terrorist commanders of all terror outfits have been eliminated,” he said.

He added that anyone attempting to revive militancy or destabilize the region would face a strong response.“Those trying to raise their heads again will be crushed,” he said.