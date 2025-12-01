UAE National Day Spirit: Emirati Students To Represent Empowered Youth In Dubai Student Council

As the UAE marks its 54th National Day and looks ahead to the next 50 years, two Emirati students - joining five others - recently stepped into a role that reflects exactly what the nation stands for: empowered youth, purposeful leadership and a future shaped with their voices at the forefront.

Wid Alawar, a Year 13 student at GEMS Al Barsha National School, and Mouza Algergawi, a Grade 10 student at the American Academy for Girls, have been selected to join the Dubai Student Council - a prestigious body of just 16 student leaders representing nearly 400,000 learners across Dubai's schools.

For the two teenagers, receiving their selection letters was more than an academic milestone. It was a moment that underscored how the UAE's next chapter will be written - not only by honouring its past, but by nurturing young people who feel a deeper sense of belonging, responsibility, and commitment to shaping what comes next.

Leadership is about 'standing for something'

Growing up in a country that constantly pushes for innovation and progress, Wid emphasised that she always viewed leadership as a responsibility, not a badge.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, she said,“Leadership, to me, has never been about standing out; it's about standing for something. I think what helped me get selected was that I've always tried to lead with purpose - not just to add to my CV, but to actually create something meaningful for others. Whether it was leading school events, mentoring younger students, or starting small initiatives, I always tried to give each project a purpose that connects people.”

The moment she learned she had been chosen - through a personal letter from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - was overwhelming.

“When I got the letter from His Highness, I was silent for a while. I think it only truly hit me when I realised, I was part of something bigger than myself, something that represents every student who wants to make a difference, even in small ways. It wasn't just about being chosen; it was about being trusted to have a voice.”

From CVs to final selection: Mouza's journey to the top 16

For Mouza, the application journey was intense - from submitting a CV to competing in interviews with around 40 shortlisted students.

“I believe what led to my selection were my leadership skills, confidence in public speaking, and genuine passion for improving student life in Dubai. I made sure my application reflected how much I care about student wellbeing and inclusivity... from there, they selected 16 of us.”

Her selection letter from Sheikh Hamdan, she says, is something she will remember for the rest of her life.

“It was such an emotional and unforgettable moment. Receiving a personal letter from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan made me feel incredibly proud and honoured. It reminded me of the trust and responsibility placed on us as students to be real voices of change in Dubai's education system.”

Representing 400,000 students: 'Authenticity is key'

Both girls say their work begins with listening - not leading from a distance.

Wid emphasises that the council's first mission is to bridge the gap between students and decision-makers.

“We're planning initiatives as a team to reach out to those 400,000 students in the most efficient, yet also the most genuine, way possible: face-to-face, student-to-student... We want to create spaces where students can speak honestly and feel heard.”

Mouza echoes this vision, highlighting the need for direct channels of communication.

“We plan to communicate directly with students from different schools to understand their challenges and ideas. We also want to create initiatives and surveys that allow every student... to share their opinions. Our goal is to make sure every student feels heard and represented.”

Both students point out that the council's work is aligned with the E33 strategy, focusing on wellbeing, creativity, and student voice.

Lessons in leadership: Wisdom from Sheikh Mohammed's books

Every council member received a copy of Lessons from Life by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - and Wid says one passage has stayed with her.

“We think sometimes we're only drawn to the good, but we're actually drawn to the authentic. We like people who are real more than those who hide their true selves under layers of artificial niceties.”

She also draws inspiration from another book of his, Flashes of Thought.

“'The future does not wait for hesitant people.'... It's about choosing to begin even when the path isn't clear... Because change doesn't begin with a plan, it begins with a person who decides now is the right time.”

Mouza found motivation in the book's (Lessons from Life) message on ambition.

“The message that truly inspired me was about the power of ambition and believing that no dream is too big... even as students, we can create a real impact if we stay consistent, positive, and visionary.”

A future shaped by youth and the UAE's belief in them

Both students highlight being selected for the Dubai Students Council is already reshaping their goals.

For Wid, the experience has reframed her view of leadership entirely.

“It's teaching me that leadership isn't about standing at the front, it's about making sure everyone moves forward together... the future of education isn't just about preparing students for the world, it's about letting students help shape the world they're preparing for.”

For Mouza, it's paving a path toward public service and policymaking.

“Being part of the council will definitely strengthen my leadership, communication, and teamwork skills... something I know will guide me in the future, especially if I pursue a career in leadership, government, or social impact.”