IGPL Tour: Bhullar, Kochhar Return For IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Dec 1 Seasoned professional Gaganjeet Bhullar makes a welcome return to the IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad, as does Karandeep Kochhar, as the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour stays in Ahmedabad after the Bharath Classic.

The two stalwarts, along with the IGPL Order of Merit leader, Aman Raj, Pune winner, Kapil Kumar, Jamshedpur-winner Pukhraj Singh Gill, and Sachin Baisoya, who was third at the Bharath Classic, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the IGPL.

While Bhullar won the first two events in Chandigarh and Jaypee Greens, Kochhar is looking for his first win. He did win an Asian Development Tour event in Egypt and finished fifth in the ADT Order of Merit, which gives him a passage into the Asian Tour for 2026.

The purse will be Rs. 1.5 crore with the winner pocketing Rs. 22.50 lakh. The current Order of Merit leader is Aman Raj.

The IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad is the ninth event on the schedule, and after this, the last two events will be staged in Dubai and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Bhullar, who has been playing on the International Series and attending to some personal matters, won the first two legs of the IGPL. Later on, Kapil Kumar won in Pune and Gill in Jamshedpur. Together, they are set to light up the wonderful Glade One Golf Resort and Club.

Olympians Udayan Mane and SSP Chawrasia, as well as Asian Tour winners like Chiragh Kumar, have entered the IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad.

The field also includes a few international names, Justin Quiban of the Philippines and Santiago De La Fuentes of Mexico, who played at the Bharath Classic last week. Also in the field is Varun Chopra, an American of Indian origin. Manav Shah, another American of Indian origin, has also entered the event.

The two young stars, Kartik Singh and Veer Ganapathy, who started the IGPL Tour, have been tested a lot of late and would be ready to make amends this week.

Though Pranavi Urs, who stunned the field and became the first woman pro to win in a mixed field event in India, has not entered the women's section, it will include Ridhima Dilawari and Jasmine Shekar, among others.