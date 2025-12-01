Uzbekistan Launches Ambitious Plan For Unified Business Service Centers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to create“Business Hamroh” centers designed to bring together all government and private services for entrepreneurs in a single location, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The proposal was introduced during a briefing to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, outlining strategies designed to enhance the country's export capacity and streamline entrepreneurs' access to public services.

According to the presentation, 81 government bodies currently offer 739 distinct services to businesses. However, a significant portion, 576 of these services, remains fragmented, necessitating that entrepreneurs navigate multiple institutions and make in-person visits to various agencies. In some instances, the process is particularly cumbersome; for instance, producing meat products requires completing 17 separate procedures across 10 different agencies.

Furthermore, officials pointed out the absence of a unified platform to provide consulting services related to accounting, taxation, exports, and certification. These services could be consolidated and linked to banks, insurance companies, exchanges, brokers, logistics providers, and business training programs.

The proposed plan suggests the creation of new centers, operating under the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which will offer a comprehensive range of both state and private services through a unified electronic platform, based on the“one-stop shop” model. Furthermore, a 24/7 call center will be established to support entrepreneurs.

President Mirziyoyev endorsed the initiative, emphasizing that the centers should encompass all stages of business activity from company formation and operational organization to product sales and export. He instructed the relevant authorities to begin implementation without delay.

This initiative aligns with Uzbekistan's ongoing efforts to achieve its ambitious economic objectives. Earlier, the government unveiled plans to boost exports to $45 billion by 2030. In the period from January to October 2025, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $66.5 billion, reflecting an increase of $11.75 billion, or 21.5%, compared to the same period in 2024. Exports alone totaled $29 billion, marking a robust year-on-year growth of 27.8%.