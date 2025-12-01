403
Israel conducts raids in Syrian town in southern Quneitra countryside
(MENAFN) Israeli troops carried out a raid in the southern Quneitra countryside early Monday, marking the latest violation of Syrian sovereignty, according to local media.
A Syrian media organization reported that three Israeli vehicles patrolled the western areas of Saida al-Hanout village, while an Israeli drone conducted surveillance over the area. Additionally, two tanks were moved from the Al-Burj point in Quneitra city to al-Hamidiyah in the north.
On Sunday, Israeli forces had also set up two military checkpoints in the northern and southern parts of the countryside. There was no immediate comment from either the Israeli army or Syrian authorities regarding the operation.
Official data indicates that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syrian territory and more than 400 cross-border raids in the southern provinces. Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Golan Heights by taking control of the demilitarized buffer zone, violating a 1974 agreement with Syria.
