Venezuela Lodges Formal Protest Over Trump’s Airspace Statements
(MENAFN) Venezuela lodged a formal protest with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Sunday, accusing Washington of "violation of sovereignty" following President Donald Trump's declaration that Venezuelan airspace should be regarded as entirely shut down.
Venezuelan Transportation Minister Ramon Araguayan announced via social media that Trump's proclamation concerning the nation's airspace represented a breach of national sovereignty. He confirmed authorities submitted a detailed written grievance to the ICAO articulating their objections.
"This kind of action constitutes unlawful interference, which is defined as a serious offense in Annex 17 of the International Civil Aviation Convention. It endangers the safety of aviation operations by spreading false information. Moreover, the United States has no authority to make such a declaration, and it has no legal basis," he said.
Araguayan underscored that exclusive jurisdiction over Venezuelan airspace belongs solely to the nation's National Aviation Authority (INAC), declaring: "No foreign power can in any way replace Venezuela's jurisdiction."
Domestic media outlets reported that President Nicolas Maduro's administration simultaneously dispatched correspondence to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), cautioning that U.S. military escalation throughout the Caribbean constitutes a grave danger to worldwide energy market equilibrium.
The communication highlighted Venezuela's unwavering commitment to protecting its natural petroleum assets, asserting the country would not capitulate to coercion or intimidation tactics.
Jorge Rodriguez, president of the country's National Assembly (AN), also commented on the developments, saying: "I trust that you will make your best efforts to help stop this increasingly aggressive assault that seriously threatens the balance of the international energy market."
Rodriguez additionally referenced vessels intercepted by American forces in the Caribbean under drug trafficking accusations, alleging that Venezuelan citizens perished during those military actions.
Announcing that an extraordinary session of the National Assembly would be held on the matter, he added: "Just minutes ago, we met with the families of Venezuelans who have been killed, unlawfully and without due process, during illegitimate and illegal U.S. military operations since Sept. 2."
