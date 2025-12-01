Garlic Supplements Market To Expand At A 8.3% CAGR By 2029, Reaching US $2.63 Billion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Garlic Supplements Market Worth?

The market size of garlic supplements has seen significant expansion recently. The value is projected to increase from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $1.92 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The historic growth trend may be ascribed to heightened health consciousness, an increased inclination towards herbal supplements, escalating concerns over cardiovascular health, the broadening of retail distribution networks, and a rise in consumer wellness spending.

In the coming years, a solid expansion can be anticipated in the garlic supplements market size, with forecasts predicting a rise to $2.64 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth during the projected period can be linked to several factors such as increased demand for products enhancing immunity, the rising trend for natural remedies, greater adoption of dietary supplements, proliferation of e-commerce platforms, and an increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare. Key emerging trends for the forecasted period encompass advancements in supplement formulation techniques, innovative delivery formats, progress in extraction methodologies, research into bioavailability, along with the launch of enriched and functional garlic products.

What Are The Factors Driving The Garlic Supplements Market?

Who Are The Major Players In The Garlic Supplements Market?

Major players in the Garlic Supplements Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Nature's Bounty Co.

. Kobayashi Pharmaceutical

. Holland & Barrett

. NOW Foods

. Blackmores

. Solaray Inc.

. Bluebonnet Nutrition

. Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

. Jarrow Formulas

. Life Extension

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Garlic Supplements Sector?

Leading firms in the garlic supplements market are prioritizing the development of unique products like organosulfur-rich extract to boost product performance, increase consumer approval, and create standardized, high-quality solutions for superior health benefits. Organosulfur-rich extract is a potent form of garlic or similar Allium species with a high concentration of organosulfur components such as S-allylcysteine (SAC), allicin, and other sulfur-based bioactive molecules. For example, in November 2023, Sabinsa, a renowned US ingredient provider for the nutraceutical, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food industries, launched a new aged garlic extract during the SupplySide West trade event in Las Vegas. Standardized to include 0.5% S-allylcysteine (SAC), a crucial bioactive substance that contributes to its health advantages, this ingredient offers consistency, making it ideal for supplement manufacturers focusing on heart health goods. Further, the aged garlic maintains the advantageous properties of traditional garlic but has its characteristic pungent smell substantially reduced.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Garlic Supplements Market Share?

The garlic supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form, Capsules And Tablets, Softgel, Liquids, Powders, Other Forms

2) By Certification Status, Organic, Non-Gmo, Vegan, Gluten-Free

3) By Sales Channel, Drug Stores, Health And Beauty Stores, Modern Trade Channels, Direct Selling, Third-Party Online Channels, Company Online Channels

4) By Application, Flavoring, Therapeutic, Other Applications

5) By End User, Adults, Children, Seniors, Athletes

Subsegments:

1) By Capsules And Tablets, Standard Garlic Extract, Aged Garlic Extract, Garlic Oil

2) By Softgel, Garlic Oil Softgel, Aged Garlic Softgel, Odorless Garlic Softgel

3) By Liquids, Garlic Tincture, Garlic Juice, Aged Garlic Liquid

4) By Powders, Garlic Powder, Aged Garlic Powder, Deodorized Garlic Powder

5) By Other Forms, Garlic Chewable, Garlic Lozenges, Garlic Gummies

What Are The Regional Trends In The Garlic Supplements Market?

In the 2025 Garlic Supplements Global Market Report, North America emerged as the market leader for the year 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

