Graham rules out NATO, nuclear weapons as Ukraine security guarantees
(MENAFN) US Senator Lindsey Graham has stated that Ukraine’s requests for NATO membership or nuclear weapons as part of security guarantees are unrealistic.
Graham’s comments came in response to an op-ed by Ukraine’s former top military commander, Valery Zaluzhny, now ambassador to the UK. Zaluzhny suggested that robust security assurances for Ukraine could involve NATO membership, the stationing of nuclear weapons, or a substantial allied military presence capable of deterring Russia.
Responding on X, Graham said such proposals are “far beyond what is possible” and emphasized that realistic guarantees must reflect practical limitations. “The security guarantees mentioned, including accession into NATO and placing nuclear weapons in Ukraine, will not fly in my view,” he wrote.
Ukraine formally applied to join NATO in 2022. While some European nations, including the UK and France, have indicated willingness to deploy a multinational force to Ukraine after a ceasefire, the US has ruled out NATO membership or the deployment of American troops.
Russia, meanwhile, has insisted Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions, reject nuclear weapons, and avoid hosting Western forces, warning that failure to comply could trigger a conflict with NATO.
