Iraqi PM Holds Talks with U.S. Syria Envoy to Prevent Further Conflict
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani convened Sunday with U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack in talks centered on stabilizing the volatile region and averting further conflict.
Both parties underscored the urgency of preventing additional escalation while pursuing diplomatic solutions to ongoing disputes, with the goal of "placing the region on a trajectory of cooperation, economic growth, and long-term stability," a statement from al-Sudani's media office confirmed.
The discussions explored mechanisms through which "Iraq can continue supporting Syria's stability, security, prosperity, and economic revival in ways that also reinforce Iraq's own stability and prosperity," according to the official readout.
Barrack emphasized Iraq's "constructive and essential" capacity to advance these mutual priorities, signaling Washington's recognition of Baghdad's strategic position in Middle Eastern affairs.
