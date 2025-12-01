403
Turkish, Saudi Business Leaders Eye Trade Growth at Istanbul Forum
(MENAFN) Turkish and Saudi business leaders explored fresh commercial opportunities Friday during the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Istanbul, convened alongside the 11th World Halal Summit.
Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board's (DEIK) Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Forum examined industry sectors and strategic initiatives designed to boost bilateral commerce between the nations.
The summit launched Wednesday in Istanbul, assembling industry stakeholders around the central theme of "Strengthening Halal Industry via Innovation and Excellence."
The 11th World Halal Summit and Expo operates Nov. 26-29 under Turkish presidential sponsorship, with participation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and multiple entities including the Turkish Trade Ministry and the Halal Accreditation Agency. Anadolu serves as the event's global communications partner.
Senior figures from Turkish and Saudi corporate sectors concentrated discussions on emerging business domains, sectoral prospects, and investment capabilities aimed at expanding trade flows.
Participants examined investment pathways across strategic industries, measures to amplify trade volumes, and frameworks for sustained economic partnership.
The expanding global halal marketplace and both nations' competitive positioning within the sector dominated conversation topics.
Direct business-to-business (B2B) sessions created a crucial venue for Turkish and Saudi enterprises to forge partnerships and evaluate tangible project proposals.
