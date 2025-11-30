Loka Achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loka, the Silicon Valley consultancy Amazon Web Services (AWS) named Innovation Partner of the Year 2024 NAMER, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Loka as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.

The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Loka as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve. Loka excels in implementing Amazon Bedrock Agents and other leading AWS compatible frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond AI experimentation to deploy autonomous systems that deliver tangible returns on investment.

“In the past two years Loka has helped clients launch more than 400 AI projects, and we've taken more than half of those into production. Through that experience we've gained a deep understanding of how to most effectively harness the massive power of agentic AI for our customers,” said Bobby Mukherjee, Loka's Founder and CEO.“The AWS Agentic AI Specialization affirms our work and positions us at the forefront of autonomous AI innovation.”

Earlier this year Loka helped Vestmark, a leading provider of SaaS-driven portfolio management and trading solutions, build an AI agent that reduces workflow times by 95%. Loka's agentic AI solution, powered by Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Aurora, enables real-time knowledge retrieval, contextual reasoning and direct action execution and leverages retrieval-augmented generation to provide high-fidelity responses while complying with industry security standards and seamlessly integrating into Vestmark's existing systems.

“We're excited about not just the time it could save the advisor but what that time savings unlocks, for them to be able to spend more time with clients and create whole new types of services for their end investors,” said Leo Schrantz, Chief AI & Innovation Officer at Vestmark.“The fact that we've grown so much as a company using these tools and solutions-we have Loka to thank for that.”

This Specialization ensures customers can confidently select partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization.

This expansion of the AWS AI Specialization now includes partners that demonstrate advanced capabilities delivering enterprise-ready generative AI and agentic AI systems to customers.

ABOUT LOKA

Loka, the AWS 2024 Innovation Partner of the Year, builds GenAI and cloud-native solutions that power startups, SMBs and enterprises in dozens of industries, with a special focus on Healthcare and Life Sciences. Loka is an AWS Premier Partner and top migration partner that regularly contributes to the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center and has launched 200+ GenAI projects in 2025 alone, with more than 50% moving from POC to production. Between launches their teams build in LokaLabs, developing solutions like ADDATM, a conversational LLM-based agent that accelerates therapeutic drug development. Learn more at loka.

