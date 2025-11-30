Hallmark Homecare Of Raleighdurhamchapel Hill Appoints Nancy Stolfo-Corti As General Manager

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With more than two decades of leadership spanning hospitality, senior care leadership, marketing, and business development, Nancy brings a rare blend of creativity, compassion, and operational excellence to the Hallmark team. Known for her“visioneer” approach to business, she has led award-winning initiatives that unite purpose, people, and performance across diverse industries.

Before joining Hallmark Homecare, Nancy served as an Account Executive with Curtis Media Group, where she expanded market reach across the Triangle through strategic partnerships and creative campaigns. Earlier in her career, she was operating partner of Senior Helpers, owned and managed the licensing and operations of Edythe's Care Home, and founded a range of entrepreneurial ventures in both the U.S. and Europe.

Her unique professional journey - from hospitality and fine dining in Florence, Italy to senior care leadership and philanthropic work in North Carolina - has been guided by a consistent passion for community connection and human impact. She has also served in leadership roles with the Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club, Dementia Alliance, and Wake Enterprises Gala Committee, and was named Rotarian of the Year in 2022.

“Nancy embodies the heart and drive that define Hallmark Homecare's mission,” said Tim Leow, Founder of Hallmark Homecare of Raleigh–Durham–Chapel Hill.“Her leadership, creativity, and deep understanding of both the care industry and our local community will help us continue to redefine what exceptional homecare in the Triangle looks like.”

A fluent Italian speaker, Certified Wine Sommelier, and Certified Death Doula, Stolfo-Corti is also a published author and public speaker who believes in living - and leading - with authenticity and purpose.

“I'm thrilled to join a company whose values mirror my own - where compassion and excellence meet innovation,” said Stolfo-Corti.“Hallmark Homecare's direct-hire homecare model empowers both families and caregivers, and I'm honored to help guide our next phase of growth across the Triangle.”

About Hallmark Homecare

Hallmark Homecare is a premier direct-hire homecare service that connects families with experienced, pre-screened caregivers for long-term care at home. The model provides greater continuity, flexibility, and cost savings for families while ensuring caregivers earn higher wages and greater independence. Hallmark Homecare of Raleigh–Durham–Chapel Hill serves the local community with a mission of delivering compassionate care, professional excellence, and trusted partnerships.