Russian FPV Drones Target Kharkiv Region, Residential Areas Suffer Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Bohodukhiv district was hit by FPV drones today. In the village of Odnorobivka, multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged. In the town of Zolochiv, a crane and several vehicles were damaged,” the report states.

In addition, damage to residential buildings, utility structures, and vehicles was documented in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched on the grounds of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, on November 30, Russian drone attacked a vehicle at the entrance to Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, injuring two civilians.