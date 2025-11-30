Russian FPV Drones Target Kharkiv Region, Residential Areas Suffer Damage
“Bohodukhiv district was hit by FPV drones today. In the village of Odnorobivka, multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged. In the town of Zolochiv, a crane and several vehicles were damaged,” the report states.
In addition, damage to residential buildings, utility structures, and vehicles was documented in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka.
Pre-trial investigations have been launched on the grounds of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).Read also: Seven people injured in Russian strikes in Kherson during day
As reported, on November 30, Russian drone attacked a vehicle at the entrance to Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, injuring two civilians.
