Jordan-EU Twinning Project On Supporting Digital Transformation Launched

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the European Union, launched the Jordan-EU Twinning Project titled "Supporting Digital Transformation in Jordan through Personal Data Protection and Artificial Intelligence" on Sunday.According to the ministry, the EU-funded initiative aims to enhance the readiness of government institutions, develop a digital transformation environment in line with international best practices, strengthen the legislative and regulatory framework for personal data protection, ensure compliance, and build institutional capacities in artificial intelligence. The project will transfer European expertise, develop guidelines and procedures, and support practical initiatives in key sectors.The two-year project includes collaboration with experts from Greece, Germany, and Spain to update institutional structures, improve monitoring and evaluation processes, and raise awareness among the public and government bodies on data protection and advanced technologies.Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat emphasized the partnership between Jordan and the EU in supporting national digital transformation programs. He noted that Jordan has made significant progress in updating its legislative and regulatory framework, highlighted by the enactment of the Personal Data Protection Law in 2023 and the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2023–2027, both forming a key foundation for a secure and efficient digital environment.Smeirat praised the ongoing cooperation between the ministry and the EU, which included developing the national AI strategy and conducting several AI workshops, enhancing the capacities of national staff, and preparing them to keep pace with rapid developments in the AI sector.EU Ambassador to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Schatzisafas, reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting Jordan's efforts to strengthen data protection systems, improve AI governance, and enhance the readiness of government institutions.The launch ceremony included presentations introducing the project components and objectives, delivered by the EU twinning team, alongside teams from the Ministry's Personal Data Protection and Artificial Intelligence directorates.