Arab Cup Associated Activities To Begin From Tomorrow: Workers Support And Insurance Fund

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: On the occasion of“Arab Cup Qatar 2025”, the Workers Support and Insurance Fund will be organizing“Associated Activities” in Asian Town, Barwa Baraha, Kreeq Sports and Al Khor Barwa Recreation Complex in Al Khor Industrial Area on 1, 4, 5, 11, 12 and 18/12/2025 from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The Associated Activities include free screening of the "Arab Cup Qatar 2025" matches, cultural and traditional shows by communities and school teams, musical concert by local bands and Talent shows by the audience.

The organizing committee has also arranged valuable prizes for the public through raffle coupons, safety and security awareness programs by various departments of the Ministry of Interior and free diabetic and blood pressure checkup by private clinics.

The Workers Support and Insurance Fund announced that it will organize four major events across different locations as part of its“Associated Activities” program.

The activities will be held at the car parking area of the cricket stadium in Asian Town within the Doha Industrial Area, as well as the football ground of Barwa Baraha managed by Waseef.

In addition, a musical concert featuring artists from Pakistan will take place on all event days at Kreeq Sports Stadium, located behind Barwa Village and opposite Madinatna, meanwhile, the associated activities in Al Khor will be hosted by the Barwa Recreation Complex in the Al Khor Industrial Area.