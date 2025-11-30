EUR/USD Monthly Forecast: December 2025 (Chart)



The euro has spent a bulk of November chopping back and forth, but overall, it's been a situation where every time we get a bit of a rally, the sellers return and start pushing to the downside.

The euro is still somewhat of a consolidation area, but it does also look as if it's trying to form some type of rounded top.

That would make a certain amount of sense because from a day-to-day basis, it looks like the markets are changing attitudes on the idea of the Federal Reserve cutting rates. The swing has been wowed in both directions, expecting cuts and then suspecting that we aren't getting cuts, and it will continue to make this a very volatile pair.

Key Technical Levels and Volatility

All things being equal, the question is whether or not we can break above the 1.17 level, because if we can, then I think it opens up the 1.18 level, which, breaking above there, would be a very bullish turn of events. Breaking down below the 1.14 level would open up quite a bit of selling pressure and perhaps move down to the 1.11 level. It's worth noting that the 50-week EMA is sitting at the 1.14 level as well, so it does suggest that we should see a lot of support there.

The only thing I think you can probably count on in the month of December is a lot of choppy behavior, but I could probably say that about most markets. The US dollar index has been threatening a severe breakout to the upside against the 100 level, and if it does, in fact, do that, you will see the euro fall as it is such a huge part of the US dollar index anyway.

Ultimately, I do think you have more or less a fade-the-rally type of scenario setting up. But again, if we can clear that 1.17 level, then it could open up a bigger move. That being said, if we break down below that aforementioned 1.14 level, the trap door opens, and I think we accelerate to the downside, which you would see the US dollar strengthening against everything, not just the euro, in that scenario.

