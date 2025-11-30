EUR/USD Monthly Forecast: December 2025 (Chart)
- The euro has spent a bulk of November chopping back and forth, but overall, it's been a situation where every time we get a bit of a rally, the sellers return and start pushing to the downside. The euro is still somewhat of a consolidation area, but it does also look as if it's trying to form some type of rounded top. That would make a certain amount of sense because from a day-to-day basis, it looks like the markets are changing attitudes on the idea of the Federal Reserve cutting rates. The swing has been wowed in both directions, expecting cuts and then suspecting that we aren't getting cuts, and it will continue to make this a very volatile pair.
The only thing I think you can probably count on in the month of December is a lot of choppy behavior, but I could probably say that about most markets. The US dollar index has been threatening a severe breakout to the upside against the 100 level, and if it does, in fact, do that, you will see the euro fall as it is such a huge part of the US dollar index anyway.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, I do think you have more or less a fade-the-rally type of scenario setting up. But again, if we can clear that 1.17 level, then it could open up a bigger move. That being said, if we break down below that aforementioned 1.14 level, the trap door opens, and I think we accelerate to the downside, which you would see the US dollar strengthening against everything, not just the euro, in that scenario.Ready to trade our monthly forecast? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment