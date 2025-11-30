Cabinet Approves Mandatory Military Service, Digital Regulations, Administrative Reforms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 30 (Petra) -- The Cabinet approved a series of major decisions on Sunday, including the adoption of a three-month period of mandatory military service, effective from the date of conscription, in accordance with Article 5 of the National Service and Reserve Service Law.The government will proceed with summoning individuals legally liable for military service born in 2007, dividing them into groups selected through an electronic lottery.The decision comes as part of preparations to launch the National Service programme in early February, following the announcement by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II regarding its reactivation.In financial regulation and digital transformation, the Cabinet approved the Virtual Asset Service Providers Licensing Bulaw for 2025, following the enactment of the Virtual Currencies Transactions Law.The bylaw establishes licensing rules for digital trading platforms, including minimum capital requirements, operational standards and safeguards to protect traders' rights aimed at enhancing the reliability of virtual asset investments and supporting youth engagement in the digital economy.The Cabinet approved the Regulations for Organising the Mechanisms and Procedures of the Personal Data Protection Unit for 2025, marking a key executive step toward implementing the Personal Data Protection Law No. 24 of 2023.The regulation defines the Unit's operational framework, mechanisms for handling reports and violations and procedures ensuring neutrality, confidentiality and accountability across government and private sectors.In economic and financial market reforms, the Cabinet endorsed the justifications for amendments to the Securities Commission's Fees and Service Charges Regulations for 2025, forwarding them to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau.No new fees will be introduced; instead, the amendments focus on restructuring existing fees to improve fairness and efficiency.Starting in 2026, the Securities Commission's share of trading fees will be reduced in favour of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), and license renewal fees for the exchange will be lowered.In support of public sector modernisation, the Cabinet approved the Constitutional Court's Administrative Organisation Bylaw for 2025, aimed at regulating the Court's internal structure and enhancing operational efficiency.An amendment to the National Cybersecurity Centre's Administrative Organisation Bylaw was endorsed to streamline operations by reorganising and merging directorates.The Council approved the justifications for the draft Administrative Organisation Bylaw for the Jordanian Cooperative Corporation for 2025, in line with the newly issued Cooperatives Law No. 13 of 2025.The reforms include establishing the Cooperative Development Fund to finance cooperative projects and the Cooperative Development Institute to build sector capacity through internationally accredited training programmes.As part of measures to ease Jordanians' financial burdens, the Cabinet approved the exemption of scholarship students at public universities from outstanding fines.Students who pay the full scholarship cost in one lump sum will be exempt from all fines, while those opting for installment payments over 12 months with guarantees will be exempt from 50%.Additional exemptions apply to students involved in court cases, depending on case status and payment of actual scholarship expenses and related legal costs.The Council approved the settlement of 230 outstanding cases between taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department, enabling business owners and investors to rectify their tax status and continue their economic activities.In administrative appointments, the Cabinet decided to retire Abdullah Da'ajah, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places and appointed Ismail Khatib as the new Secretary-General.