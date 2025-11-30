Huawei And Anghami Bring Music Closer To Users Through Seamless Ecosystem Integration Across The Middle East And Africa

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Huawei, the global technology leader in smart devices and innovation and Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa, are strenthening their longstanding partnership to deliver innovative, seamless, and customer-first digital experiences across the region.

What began with the onboarding of Anghami on AppGallery has evolved into a deep ecosystem collaboration spanning smartphones, wearables, and in-car systems, transforming how users across the Middle East and Africa discover, stream, and enjoy music.

“Our partnership with Huawei reflects our shared vision of innovation and user-first experiences. From launching on AppGallery to expanding across Huawei smartwatches and HMS for Car, we've created a seamless and personalized music journey that keeps Anghami always within reach, whether at home, on the move, or on the road,” said Choucri Khairallah, Chief Business Officer at Anghami.

Since its debut on AppGallery, Anghami has reached millions of new users, offering curated, localized playlists and premium music experiences designed for regional audiences. Through this collaboration, users can effortlessly discover and stream millions of tracks across devices, powered by Huawei's intelligent and connected ecosystem.

Later, the partnership extended to Huawei wearables, with Anghami's dedicated smartwatch app bringing music directly to users' wrists. The integration enabled users to control playback, explore curated playlists, and enjoy their favorite songs with a simple tap, delivering entertainment that fits seamlessly into their daily lifestyle.

The collaboration further evolved through HMS for Car, integrating Anghami into Huawei's smart in-car system. This feature provides drivers with instant access to Anghami's extensive, localized library through an intuitive interface optimized for driving. With voice-enabled controls and smart recommendations, users can enjoy their favorite playlists and podcasts safely and effortlessly while in the car.

“Anghami's integration across Huawei devices demonstrates the strength of our ecosystem and our commitment to enriching users' digital lifestyles. Together, we've built an entertainment experience that connects people through technology and music wherever they are,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation.

As Huawei and Anghami continue to deepen their collaboration, the partnership is setting a new benchmark for digital innovation in the region. This forward-looking alliance not only strengthens the digital music landscape; it brings technology and creativity closer to every community, shaping a more vibrant, inclusive, and connected future for listeners across the region.

About Anghami:

The first, most-established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music, podcasts, and entertainment. With an extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events, and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate, and share their voice with the world. Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region's music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising more than 100 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and global distributors, available for 120 million registered users. Anghami has established 40+ telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with, and featuring music from, major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and the Merlin Network. Anghami is constantly licensing and producing new and original content.

Anghami also operates OSN+, the region's leading local premium streaming service, featuring an incredible lineup of exclusive global and local, curated content. Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, the platform ensures the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed series and must-see movies, as well as world-class Arabic original content and OSN+ Originals.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favorite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA.

About HUAWEI AppGallery – Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally:

AppGallery is HUAWEI's official app distribution platform and it is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. HUAWEI's unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience.

HUAWEI's vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. HUAWEI has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe.