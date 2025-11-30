Qatar Participates In Preparatory Ministerial Meeting For 46Th Session Of GCC Supreme Council
Manama: The State of Qatar participated Sunday in the 166th ministerial meeting, preparatory to the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held in Manama, Bahrain.
The Qatari delegation was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
