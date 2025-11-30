403
Trump’s attacks on Caribbean’s boats have similarities with Obama’s
(MENAFN) US airstrikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean, ordered by President Donald Trump, resemble the controversial “signature strikes” used by the Obama administration against alleged terrorists. These earlier strikes targeted individuals based on behavioral patterns rather than confirmed identities, drawing criticism for civilian casualties.
Pentagon officials have admitted that Trump’s strikes often do not confirm the identities of those killed, though they argue the operations target narcotics, not specific people. Some lawmakers and US allies have raised legal concerns, warning the strikes could violate international law.
The campaign has already caused over 80 deaths and analysts suggest it may serve as groundwork for a possible regime-change effort against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whom the US accuses of heading a criminal cartel.
