MBC GROUP launches the mobile combat game Tactical Strike
(MENAFN- MBC) Riyadh, 30 November 2025: MBC GROUP has announced the launch of Tactical Strike, a 3D mobile combat game built on aiming, shooting, and close-range engagement. The game is available in both Arabic and English, with a Spanish version launching soon, making it accessible to mobile players across the world. In addition to attracting both new and professional gamers, Tactical Strike offers a range of advanced features, including Voice Chat, enabling team members to communicate and strategize in real time during gameplay, as well as Instant Multiplayer, allowing players to compete with others globally in immediate battles that generate live rankings and leaderboards.
The game also provides a wide variety of challenges through different modes, each offering unique tactical opportunities and varying difficulty levels. Players can customize their characters with an extensive selection of weapons, ammunition, and abilities tailored to each challenge, mode, or stage. Tactical Strike is designed with a dynamic play style featuring highly responsive controls and smooth character movements, where every second counts in these high-stakes combat scenarios. All of this is delivered through striking 3D visual quality, rich graphical detail, and precise design that bring the battlefield to life, in addition to regular updates introducing new maps, weapons, and in-game events to keep the excitement ongoing.
Commenting on the launch, Fadel Zahreddine, Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP, said: “Launching Tactical Strike on mobile devices marks the beginning of a new digital era for MBC, offering players around the world unique challenges and competitive experiences. It also reflects the widening regional footprint of MBC in the mobile gaming space. This is only the beginning, as we have more launches, games, and partnerships coming soo”.”
Zahreddine continues: “Our strategy in launching and developing games aligns with the rapid global evolution of this vital and influential sector, as well as with the digital gaming culture and strong young talent embraced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—strengthening M’C’s position in gaming, esports, and related eve”ts.”
In celebration of th’ game’s launch, MBC GROUP hosted “he “Riy”dh Rumble” activation at T–isted Labs – Riyadh Boulevard, attended by gamers, influencers, industry specialists, and gaming enthusiasts, along with senior executives from MBC GROUP. The event attracted a remarkable turnout from young audiences and showcased the game through live challenges and interactive experiences.
Tactical Strike is available on the Apple App Store.
